BOY 9 DROWNS IN WELL, HIS FATHER ASSAULTED BY POLICE OFFICER WHILE INQUIRING ON CAUSE OF DEATH

The family of the 9-year-old boy that drowned in a Well at Choma Police Camp is vowing to press charges against an officer that assaulted their father while inquiring into what they are saying is the child’s mysterious death.

Uncle to the deceased, Luckson Mukonka tells Byta FM News exclusively that a police officer that he names as Mumbi beat up his father when they went to get documents authorizing the family to conduct postmortem.

According to Byta FM, James Moonga, aged 9 is among three people that Southern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer, Alfred Nawa confirmed dead in various parts of the region during Tuesday’s heavy downpour.

Nawa explained that the boy drowned in a shallow well used for gardening in Choma police camp after it was filled with water due to rains.

He could not confirm the location of the well, but Mukonka tells Byta FM News that his nephew drowned within Mumbi’s garden while visiting at his step-grandmother’s place at the camp.

The family buried the child on Thursday without conducting postmortem because Dr. Mubita who received the remains on Tuesday also died on Wednesday in unclear circumstances.