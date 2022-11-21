Boy burnt during father, mother fight

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy of Ndola is nursing more than 50 percent burns after his father allegedly kicked a pot of hot water, which fell on his body, during a fight with his mother over a K100.

The boy, who is currently admitted to Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital, was burnt from his chest down to the legs.

Copperbelt Province acting commissioner of police Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mr Mweemba said the boy was burnt on Friday around 08:00 hours in Kaloko Township.

He said Cecilia Hangoma, aged 25, of Kaloko Township, reported to police that her son was assaulted by his father, Friday Bwalya, of the same address.

“The victim sustained burns on his body as hot water is alleged to have been used. On the fateful morning, the woman’s husband demanded for hot water to bath,” Mr Mweemba said.

He said Ms Hangoma put a big pot on the brazier but as he was waiting for water to boil, he went inside the house and started counting some money and a K100 note was missing.

“He accused his wife of stealing his K100 and started beating her. As he was beating the wife, the child started crying while following the mother. Eventually the father kicked the pot with boiling water, which poured on the boy’s body,” explained Mr Mweemba.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail