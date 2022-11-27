Boy Insists He Has an Identical Twin in Class — Mom Gets a Photo of Them Together from the Teacher

Being a parent is a full-time job. That’s why, in 2019, when Britney Tankersley’s son Myles suddenly told her at 8:00 PM that he needed matching clothes for him and his “twin” the next day, it was not surprising.

“Twin Day” was coming up, and the kindergartener was excited to look the part. Luckily, in true supermom style, Tankersley managed to find identical clothes for her then 5-year-old son and his unknown twin at the last moment.

The next day, she asked the teacher to send her a photo of her son with his doppelganger named Tanner. Expecting to see a high level of resemblance, when she received the photo, the mother was taken aback and yet touched.

Posting the snapshot on Facebook, she told the story of what happened, and partially penned: “Obviously two very different children, but Myles didn’t see that. Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if we could all view it through the eyes of a couple 5yr olds”