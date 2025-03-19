BOY RESCUES SISTER FROM DEFILEMENT IN KAZUNGULA



A 9-year-old boy from Bbilibisi village in Sekute chiefdom, Kazungula district, displayed remarkable bravery by rescuing his 4-year-old sister from being defiled by a 26-year-old man identified as Mushaukwa Simasiku.





On 17th March 2025, the children’s mother had left them at home between 16:00 and 18:00 hours.



While the children were playing in the yard, the suspect arrived and handed a phone to the boy, asking him to charge it in the house without providing a charger.





As the boy searched for a charger, the suspect took the girl to a separate thatched house and threatened to kill her if she cried while he committed the act.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka confirmed that the boy heard his sister crying and found the suspect in the act.





He struck the man on the back with a stick, prompting the suspect to flee. Investigations are ongoing, and the victim has been issued with a medical report.