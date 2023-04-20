BOYD LONGWE IS BEING POLITICALLY PERSECUTED AND PROSECUTED BY THE UPND- Jackson Silavwe

BOYD LONGWE IS BEING POLITICALLY PERSECUTED AND PROSECUTED BY THE UPND!



Issued: 18/04/2023

Boyd has been in police detention at Kasempa Police Station since 12th April, 2023. Efforts to take him to court have proved futile as the directives are coming from big people in Solwezi to Kasempa and the influence of UPND cadres.



Boyd, a teacher stationed at Nkenyauna Day Secondary School in Kasempa was a member of the PF BEFORE he was appointed in the civil service like many of our youth in our Country who choose to support political parties of their choice.



It is clear from the order of events outlined in Boyd Longwe’s accusation and subsequent arrest, his accusers main motive is to hound him out of the civil service. Boyd is being politically persecuted and prosecuted.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

President.

GPZ.