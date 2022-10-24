BOYFRIEND ABANDONS A UNILUS FEMALE STUDENT WITH UNSETTLED LODGE BILLS AFTER SLEEPING WITH HER IN LIVINGSTONE

MERCY Bwalya 24, a law student from UNILUS is detained at Livingston central police for not paying the bills after she checked out at a lodge.

She says “the man who booked the room woke up early in the morning and ran away while she was asleep leaving the bills unsettled”.

The manager at the Lodge has told the news media that he’s demanding K4,700 for food and accommodation for two nights.