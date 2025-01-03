Boyfriend dumps girlfriend after she undergoes br3ast reduction surgery to make him happy

A girlfriend recently shared her painful experience on TikTok about being convinced by her boyfriend to get breast reduction surgery, only to be dumped afterward.

In a heartfelt video, she explained how, despite feeling pressured to go through with the surgery to please him, she was heartbroken when he left her for another woman who had a larger chest.

The video was titled, “My boyfriend convinced me to get breast surgery. I did it. Then he left me for a girl with big t!ts.” Her story resonated with many viewers, sparking a flood of comments filled with sympathy and support.