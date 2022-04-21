After he cheated on her with another woman, a guy is accused of removing his girlfriend’s teeth after she allegedly trashed his assets.

According to Twitter user @Aqualady6666, the lady discovered her partner cheating on her barely three weeks after they started dating.

In a moment of rage, she stormed her unfaithful boyfriend’s house and broke all of his possessions, including his Plasma TV and other home appliances.

Her lover is claimed to have removed two of her teeth with a plier in retaliation for what she did to him.

