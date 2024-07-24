BOZ CLARIFIES IMF CONCERNS ON PROPOSED DE-DOLLARIZATION OF ZAMBIAN ECONOMY



The Bank of Zambia has clarified that the concern raised by the International Monetary Fund-IMF- on the Central Bank’s proposed de-dollarization of the Zambian economy is on the implications that the program will have on the country and not that it cannot be done.



Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Denny Kalyalya also says there was no mention of the IMF commencing any action against Zambia as a result of this move.



Speaking in Lusaka today, Dr. Kalyalya said the Central Bank is so far happy with submissions on the ongoing consultations on de-dollarization from both those in support and those opposing.



He says businesses will have to adjust to the decision that will be made post the consultation stage regardless of how much it would affect them adding that the central bank is also monitoring progress to ensure it contributes to the reforms without impacting them negatively.



And Dr. Kalyalya has observed that inflation has continued to rise owing to maize imports, energy challenges and the exchange rate.



PN