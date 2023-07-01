BOZ CONSIDERING WHETHER TO KEEP 5 NGWEE AND 10 NGWEE COINS IN CIRCULATION

By Michael Kaluba

The Bank of Zambia has disclosed that it is considering whether to keep 5 Ngwee and 10 Ngwee coins in circulation following the general public having challenges using them as legal tender while also hoarding them despite that the central bank keeps issuing them into circulation.

Speaking during a media tour yesterday at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fare, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya attributed the challenges in the use of 5 Ngwee and 10 Ngwee coins to the economic level saying people are not able to buy much using these coins despite them being legal tender.

He said there is a lot happening with the coin industry and that the Bank of Zambia is considering various options including increasing the value for which to issue coins putting into consideration the Zambian economy.

And Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Operations Dr. Francic Chipimo disclosed during the media tour that the Treasury bill auction conducted on Thursday, June 29, 2023, saw an over-subscription of about 119 percent.

Dr. Chipimo indicates that there are increased inquiries and interest in the treasury bills and bonds busiest spots in the bank with increased inquiries with the central bank sometimes recording shortfalls and other times excesses, while the auctions generally allow the government to finance its operations through domestic borrowing.

