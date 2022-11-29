BOZ Has Spent $1.3billion to Manage the Exchange Rate- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

BOZ Has Spent $1.3billion to Manage the Exchange Rate

The news below is worrying. One would think the Exchange Rate was free-floating with the value of the Kwacha, in relation to convertible currencies, was determined by the forces of the markets.

Now it has been revealed that the Central Bank has spent $1.3billion this year to minimise fluctuations and keep the currency close to Government’s desired target. The Central Bank has intervened and influenced the Kwacha’s value on the financial market.

So the burning question is; “What’s the true value of the Kwacha to convertible currencies without this costly intervention?”

So much lies about the best-performing currency in the world!