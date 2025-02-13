BoZ must publish how much it has cost the Country to print the new bank notes- Silavwe Jackson

Bank of Zambia, BoZ must publish how much it has cost the Country to print the new bank notes and coins coming into circulation on March 30, 2025. The minister of Finance, must address Parliament.



Not withstanding the negative effects of such a costly move on the Country’s inflation and the cost of living, our view is that it is a clear case of misplaced priorities by President Hichilema and his Government.



There’s no intellectual or economic reason to justify the printing of new money at this stage when the country is going through ‘methodical’ economic malaise compounded by the new dawn economic policies.



Surely, the argument that former rulling party (PF) leaders and supporters are hoarding large sums of money to warrant this change of the country’s bank notes and coins defies quantitative and qualitative logic.



It is nothing but dangerous insecurity being exhibited by those running the Country’s affairs presently. At the moment, printing new money is a waste of tax payers money.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

13|02|2025