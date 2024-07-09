BOZ plans to phase out Cheques leaked

The Bank of Zambia – BOZ plans to phase out the use of cheques have been leaked even before the central bank concludes it’s internal processes.

According to the leaked memo, BOZ was expected to issue the directive effective 31 December 2025 (see attached leaked notice).

But an impeccable source who asked for their names to be withheld told the Zambian Business Times – ZBT that the document was just shared with the banks to go through before BOZ signs it off.

“What you have seen is an internal draft that was circulated to banks for banks to go through and make comments. The document is unsigned”, the source told ZBT.

And BOZ has confirmed that the notice was not issued by the central bank, but that consultations on the matter of phasing out Cheques was ongoing.