BOZ Tressury Bill auction records undersubscription again- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba





BOZ Tressury Bill auction records undersubscription again

“TREASURY BILL AUCTION RESULTS”

“The Bank of Zambia would like to notify the public on the results of Treasury Bill Tender Number 26/2023 held on Thursday, December 28,

to 2023.”

“Total bids received amounted to K1,780.73 million (face value) and the allocation was K1,595.51 million (at cost).”

The recession is deepening.

They are failing despite the financial plumbing of raising funds.

The monetary policy has bottomed.

Inflation is from the supply side of the economy which is outside the purview of the regulator- Bank of Zambia.

BOZ is just cultivating and watering a large recession