Brace for severe hunger – Nawakwi

EDITH Nawakwi has warned Zambians to brace themselves for severe hunger as a result of the country having recorded more than 1.3 million Metric tonnes deficit in maize production, Zambia’s staple food, after the government sold more than 1.5 million Metric Tonnes which was stocked in the strategic reserves.

Ms Nawakwi, the Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD) president says it was not surprising that the country was now facing acute food deficit because the Hakainde Hichilema regime, in its wisdom or lack of it decided to invade the country’s silos and sold all the maize after creating chaos in the agriculture sector by mismanaging the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

“At such a time like this, President Hakainde Hichilema should lead in uniting the country and not fomenting divisions. We have a broken window system in which we have a stressed, angry and broken down community.

I am not saying he should reach out to Edith Nawakwi but that one person he thinks is his worst enemy