Brazil football legend, Zico is ‘robbed in France ahead of the Paris Olympics

Brazil football legend, Zico has reportedly been robbed in France ahead of the Paris Olympics grand opening after his briefcase containing a reported £420,000 worth of jewels and banknotes was stolen.

According to Mail Online, the 71-year-old had travelled to France to watch the Olympics get underway and is now the alleged victim of a frightening ordeal that has seen him suffer a huge financial loss.

Zico left his hotel in Paris and was traveling with a briefcase containing a diamond necklace, cash and a high-end luxury Rolex watch, as reported by Le Parisien.

It was during the taxi journey that it is reported his vehicle was approached by one individual tasked with distracting the driver while another approached the rear of the car.

Zico’s briefcase was then snatched and the pair quickly made off as the Brazilian lost his chest of valuables during an orchestrated operation carried out in the Olympics host city.

Police have now begun an investigation into the incident with France’s Brigade for the Repression of Banditry expected to be in charge of finding the perpetrators.

Zico is in Paris as part of Brazil’s Olympics delegation at the tournament.