Brazil Legend Ronaldo Set To Marry Third Time

Brazil football legend Ronaldo is set to marry for the third time after proposing to his model girlfriend, Celina Locks, during a Caribbean getaway.

His model girlfriend, Locks announced the news via her Instagram account on Thursday. She wrote: “Yes I do” in English before adding in Portuguese: “I love you forever #ronaldo.”

Ronaldo in her comment section replied, “Love You.”

Ronaldo was once married to Milene Domingues. Their marriage ended in September 2003.

He went on marry Daniella Cicarelli in February 2005 at a castle in France although it was later revealed they did not officially become man and wife because neither had finalised their divorces from their previous partners.

After his relationship with Cicarelli, he wed Maria Beatriz Antony, and they have two daughters.