Brazilian football star faces divorce after disappearing for two days to watch World Cup

Notorious former Brazilian striker Adriano faces divorce after just 24-days of marriage, as his wife leaves after he disappeared for two days to watch the World Cup.

Former Brazil star Adriano has reportedly split from his wife Micaela Mesquita after just 24 days of marriage because he ‘disappeared for two days to watch the World Cup’.

The 40-year-old, who is said to have splashed out £13,000 on 18 prostitutes to cope with the disappointment of his failed transfer to French side Le Havre in 2015, tied the knot last month.

Adriano retired from football in 2016 after falling out of love with the game following his fathers death.

He spent several years at Inter Milan and won four Serie A titles with the Italian giants.

He also scored 27 goals in 48 games for Brazil.

Credit: Daily Mail UK