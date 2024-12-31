Brazilian winger Willian’s Olympiacos contract terminated

Brazilian winger Willian has parted ways with Greek club Olympiacos, making him a free agent ahead of the January transfer window.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed the development on Monday, stating, “Willian has just terminated his contract at Olympiacos, available as free agent. Former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Fulham winger will now be ready for new chapter.”

The 36-year-old had joined Olympiacos earlier this year after leaving Premier League side Fulham. However, his stint with the Greek club has come to an end, opening the door for potential new opportunities in the upcoming transfer window.

This is not the first instance of Willian terminating a contract in his career. Previously, he ended his tenure with Arsenal to return to his boyhood club, Corinthians.

Known for his successful spells with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, as well as his time at Fulham, Willian is now preparing for the next chapter in his professional journey.