Brazillian legend Marta to miss Olympics semi-final over red card

Brazilian football icon Marta will miss the Olympics semi-final due to a red card she received in a match against Spain, which could potentially end her tournament.

The 38-year-old’s challenge on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the group stage resulted in a suspension that will keep her out of the semi-final clash between the two teams. Marta also missed Brazil’s narrow victory over France in the quarter-finals, as reported by The Athletic.

The Brazilian star was visibly emotional as she left the pitch after the incident and will be hoping her teammates can secure a spot in the final.

Regardless of the outcome against Spain, Marta is guaranteed one more game at the Olympics, either for gold or bronze, but her future with the national team remains in doubt.

FIFA has imposed a two-game ban on Marta for what was classified as “serious foul play,” which is more severe than a standard one-match suspension.

Should Brazil advance to the final, Marta could have the chance to conclude her international career with an Olympic gold medal.

Over her illustrious career, Marta has achieved remarkable success, including winning the UEFA Cup and several domestic titles, and has scored 17 goals across six World Cups, making her the tournament’s all-time top scorer.