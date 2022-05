BRAZIL’S FORMER PRESIDENT TO BOUNCE BACK

By NewsMakers

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally announced his pre-candidacy for October’s presidential election, marking what could be the beginnings of a stunning political comeback for the once imprisoned ex-leader in a crucial election year.

Experts have projected that Silva will win the election by over 78% after the current administration failed to address challenges of the people in Brazil.