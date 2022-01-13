BRE DECLARES 14TH JANUARY,2022 PUBLIC HOLIDAY IN BAROTSELAND

BRE has declared 14th January, 2022 as public holidays to mark memorial day of the fallen heroes who died on 11th January,2011.

The Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the announcement yesterday in Limulunga Royal Village.

He enjoined the Barotse activists to internalize their struggle, hope and love as espoused by Christ during the memorial of their beloved ones who died on 14th January,2011.

The Ngambela has since advised the people of Barotseland to gather in peace tomorrow without any tension.

The Ngambela has also requested the Police to let the people of Barotseland to have their memorial prayers in harmony.

May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace.

Yours in royal position,

Source: Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE