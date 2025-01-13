BRE, GOV’T WORKING TOGETHER



THE Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says it has a hand-in-glove relationship with the New Dawn government.





BRE Ngambela Mukela Manyando said this when he gave a vote of thanks when Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi commissioned the upgraded Mweeke Toll Plaza (now Nalumino Mundia) on the Kaoma-Mongu road in Mongu on Friday.





Mr Manyando told the crowd that it is not out of place to say that Western Province, over the years, lagged behind in terms of development.



“[But] the current Government is trying to catch up and bring us to par with other regions of the country.





“For that, we are most grateful,” he said, instigating applause in the audience. He said it is now very heartening to see the kind of development that is underway in Western Province.





“As Barotse Royal Establishment, we are proud that Government has turned an ear and an eye to this region,” Mr Manyando said.





“We see a number of developmental projects taking place. This plaza upgrade is one of them.”



ZDM