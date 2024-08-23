DISTURBING NEWS: BRE HOLDS A MEETING TO DETHRONE SENIOR CHIEF DR. AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA



By Barotseland Watchdog



Deep disturbing news received by Barotseland Watchdog from reliable sources within BRE reveals that today BRE held evil plot meeting to dethrone UPA Ngoma regional Principality, Senior Chief Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika.



The meeting took place in Lealui today.



Over 18 representives from Kalabo, Nalolo, Mwandi, Kalabo, Lukulu, Shangombo and Kaoma were present in the meeting.



Litunga is the man behind this scheme.



The source added that Litunga is also behind the cancellation of Football tournament organized by the Senior CHIEF in Kaoma.



The reasons tabled by BRE Limulunga is that Senior Chief Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika is making relationship between bre limulunga and central govt very difficult.



Other allegations placed on his shoulders are that the Senior Chief, Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika is pro Barotseland Independence.



BRE is working with the Government of Zambia to destroy and remove Akashambatwa.



“We are starving and no envelops coming to BRE because the central govt has been injured by Senior Chief Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika.”named BRE Induna said.



Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika is a prominent traditional leader in Zambia, specifically in the Upa Ngoma Municipality(Kaoma, Luampa and Nkeyema). He is a member of the Barotseland royal family and holds the position of Senior Chief, which a high-ranking title among the Barotseland people.



BWD’ s comment: Those who are doubting us, can go to Lealui Royal Village. Better still, call the Ngambela and ask him about this evil scheme.