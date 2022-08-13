THE recent break in at the house of the former republican president’s house, Mr Edgar Lungu is not political and people should stop finger pointing and just try to beef up security in the future, PF aspiring candidate Chishimba Kambwili has said.



Mr Kambwili said he believed this was not the work of the UPND nor the PF but just common thieves who seized an opportunity.

He said that it was important for stakeholders to stop being suspicious with each other but to just find a lasting solution to this problem.

“Let us not politicise this issue because there are no politics involved here, but I just want to appeal to the government to ensure that Mr Lungu’s security and that of future former presidents is beefed up to avoid such incidences,” Mr Kambwili said.



Meanwhile, former Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Dr Lubinda Haabazoka urged the government to work on “clearing the air” behind the attack on Mr Lungu´s rented Ibex home to protect the good and “safe” image Zambia enjoys internationally.



Dr Haabazoka said tourists and business often shun to visit or invest in a country perceived to be “unsafe” such as Zambia after a mysterious break in at the house of Mr Lungu while he was away in South Africa doing a routine annual medical check-up.



“I´m just wondering now how you convince someone from Mauritius to come and visit or spend time in Zambia when they have just read on Facebook that the former President in that county has been attacked. It’s very difficult and must be corrected because safety is important for everyone but more so for investors and tourists.”



Dr Haabazoka also urged the online Zambian population to “tone down” on vitriol because the negative spoken written word has an impact on how the international world perceives Zambia.



He was speaking as a headliner during the Leadership Conference Foundation held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka with the theme: Constructing the Future.-Daily Nation