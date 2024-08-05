BREAKING: Emmanuel JJ Banda has escaped from prison!

Jay jay escapes from the hospital through the window
PF Police officers who were guarding JJ Banda have been arrested
Home Affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu to address media amid rumours that Petauke Central law maker Emmanuel JJ Banda has escaped from prison!
How about treatment at hospital? I thought he was at the hospital.Some close friend was pleading for his release because the health was failing him.How come some one says he has escaped from prison? Is it from prison or hospital? Drama in Zambia is endless.
All those conspiring with him and trying to blind Zambians that he was critically ill and undergoing surgery must be brought to book.
These people are criminal s and must be put under binoculars or microscope. They are desperate and are a threat to National Security. Their head insinuated that there will be a change of government before 2026. Don’t sleep on duty, a number of them are out there scheming and they re dangerous.
He needed not to escape. He ought to cease to be dramatic and put his family first.
At least the escaping from prison is an offense he has created while everyone is seeing and it’s a straight forward conviction on arrest
THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU PUT A CHIWELEWELE AS AN MP. WHAT IS HONERABLE ABOUT JJ? EVEN IF HE WAS IN A HOSPITAL THAT WAS HIS PRISON. ESCAPING FROM HOSPITAL OR PRISON IS ACTUALLY THE SAME THING.
Prison break 2 kkkkk
Sooner than later this was going to happen. The police officers may even be innocent because some politicians have weired charms. Unless otherwise this episode is there for a long walk.
Jay Jay is free and will play a bigger part in the 2026 general elections
I no longer believe anything in Zambia.. Escape or a second Abduction? Or just some sick lunatic journalist trying his luck at sickening humour. Anything is possible in Zambia. Only when I hear from Honourable Jay Jay Banda that he is alive, some where , and indeed he has escaped, will I be certain..
Just reading and ruminating. Is it true? Isn’t he supposed to be in hospital? Isn’t he supposed to be in remand prison? Who do you trust in Zambia these days? Doctors, judges, journalists, lawyers, politicians, the clergy, accountants, engineers. Incidentally, this year 2024 we’re supposed to be marking 60 of, is it independence? The Malawians marked it on 6th July with little fanfare and a bit of doubt if it was real.
How can a very sick person get strength to
Escape?
Kikikiki….am amused reading the article and comments. So this man that Lungu told us was too sick and needed to be released has now woken up from his death bed and done a “Ben Johnson…aka 100meters dash breaking Usain Bolt’s world record…..mmmmh…
The same man that people accused UPND of abducting?
I think the court erred when it threw out the defamation suit against the PF loud mouths.
Sadly, they now seem to be very quiet. Boza kaaa….wenye na ukawalala chabe ndiyo nchito.
I will not be surprised when I hear that he has been found died, the people who are using him may have discovered that he can spill the beans anytime so to abduct him and making him vanish maybe their next plan.
That’s where you should use your brain,the state machinery is real and is there
Imagine these pipo the hamasakas and the team are not there to be trusted
You mean the Lungulani
It’s confirmed, JJ Banda is at large. It can only be done by someone who has done it before and he was of course not acting alone. So far there’s so far only silence from people one expects to be dead worried about his whereabouts.
And if the intelligence is up at this game, am sure they are monitoring their movements, at this moment they don’t have time with the media coz it’s the only time they have with JJ to cook him nicely for abduction part 2 or possibly make him cross to Malawi. This is the best time to catch these guys red handed. Police pls I trust you, catch these guys on their nest
Let him seek asylum in another country. At least we will know who abducted him and tortured him.