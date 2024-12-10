BREAKING : Lungu has twice held office and he is ineligible to contest future elections – Concourt

The Constitutional Court has clarified that former president, Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 election because of the wrong judgements which were passed into law and were binding.

The argument that the Constitutional Court lacks power to deviate from its previous decision, is flawed – Judge Mudford Mwandenga

No Court can overturn the decision of the ConCourt in a Constitutional matter, only the Constitutional Court itself can overturn its previous decision in circumstances where it feels the previous decision was wrong-judge Mudford Mwandenga

The Court ruled that the term Mr Edgar Lungu inherited from late President Michael Sata was a full term and he was twice elected and served twice.