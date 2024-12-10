BREAKING : Lungu has twice held office and he is ineligible to contest future elections – Concourt

The Constitutional Court has clarified that former president, Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 election because of the wrong judgements which were passed into law and were binding.
The argument that the Constitutional Court lacks power to deviate from its previous decision, is flawed – Judge Mudford Mwandenga
No Court can overturn the decision of the ConCourt in a Constitutional matter, only the Constitutional Court itself can overturn its previous decision in circumstances where it feels the previous decision was wrong-judge Mudford Mwandenga
The Court ruled that the term Mr Edgar Lungu inherited from late President Michael Sata was a full term and he was twice elected and served twice.
This is a straight forward issue which is not worth disturbing our peace and tranquility in our country. The arrogance of Mwamba, Nakachinda and Lubinda is now ending up in disaster, these people are known for destroying and not for building, PF has itself to blame for allowing them to mislead Lungu and the party.
The judgement comes as no surprise. The earlier rulings by Constitutional Court were meant to appease Mr. Lungu and even Mr. John Sangwa vehemently opposed the same.
Mr. Lungu has been a symbol of absolute chaos (maximum entropy) throughout his reign, beginning with his “election” as PF president at Mulungushi. There are no figures as to how many votes he got against his opponents because there was no secret vote as per PF constitution.
His reign was marked by confusion and anarchy with cadres taking centre stage and humiliating the general population at will. As if this was not enough, he embarked on reckless borrowing with abandon, lining his nest from the borrowed funds and his family and cronies becoming stinking rich.
Mr. Lungu has been an extremely divisive figure. He cares nothing about the well-being of our country. Mr. Lungu must be watched very closely. He might resort to desparate measures to maintain his relevance.
Finally, justice has been done. This case refused to go because the injustice was too deep.
Correct interpretation of the constitution. I am not happy with the state of the economy and the tribalism but the constitution needs to be respected. Kudos to the constitutional court. Bash PF Lungu’s PF lawlessness
As a calculating criminal and enacting of the new constitution by Lungu was not a mistake, but a calculated move, to end the previous constitution prematurely without having a referendum for people to afirm that is what they wanted. His arm was to restart a new term with the new constitution. Very few people knew what was happening. Had he been Visa President at the time he would have continued and do his own terms. The man is too greedy to see what was coming. At the same time he was not a party leader or any political party. In all this, if he has wisdom, the Zambians are serving him from losing what he stole. Lessons learnt, don’t give any leadership positions to any Lungu faction PF! They have no principles, believe in being given things and have no idea of how to run a party! Bye Bye Lungu’s PF faction. They are too blind to see things coming.