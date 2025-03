KUOMBOKA CEREMONY DATE



The Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people of Western Province will take place on April 5th, 2025 Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE- NGAMBELA MANYANDO MUKELA has announced today at Namuso Kuta in Limulunga Palace.





The voyage will be from Lealui to Limulunga Harbor (Nayuma).





The Litunga is celebrating 25 years on the throne as a king.



