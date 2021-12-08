Home politics PF Breaking News: Kampyongo Arrested politicsPFUPND Breaking News: Kampyongo Arrested December 8, 2021 10 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kampyongo Steven Kampyongo has been arrested and will soon be transported by road to Shiwang’andu which is the scene of the many crimes he committed 10 COMMENTS This little imp was the master mind behind alot of evils in the country. Next Kaizer Zulu. Reply Not everyday is a Monday. He must answer to every allegation and if proven guilty jailed. Reply Start from the scene where they attempted to bring down an Aircraft! Azakambila kusogolo kikikiki Reply Well in life no situation is permanent, this katondo fella to be arrested, true story of the horse on the rider!!!! Reply DEC, ACC, FIC, POLICE, LAWYERS AND JUDGES PLEASE CLEAN ZAMBIA, IT SUFFERED UNDER PF MURDERERS. Reply You used to say no one is above the law and now the same law is on you. Can you prove your innocence over the many crime you committed in your so called bedroom. Reply Slow but sure. Insansa shinya ubulanda. Overexcitement breeds sorrow Reply Bally..hh kolopa…kolopa..bonse kaofela ba mambala jail them if found guilty…pipo suffured under the previous regime…kolopa Reply How many people liked Kampyongo, just be honest, did you ever like him. Some people need to know how people perceived them because of how they carried themselves and how they acted. Reply Please address gassing. Cannot just be swept under the carpet Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This little imp was the master mind behind alot of evils in the country. Next Kaizer Zulu.
Not everyday is a Monday. He must answer to every allegation and if proven guilty jailed.
Start from the scene where they attempted to bring down an Aircraft!
Azakambila kusogolo kikikiki
Well in life no situation is permanent, this katondo fella to be arrested, true story of the horse on the rider!!!!
DEC, ACC, FIC, POLICE, LAWYERS AND JUDGES PLEASE CLEAN ZAMBIA, IT SUFFERED UNDER PF MURDERERS.
You used to say no one is above the law and now the same law is on you. Can you prove your innocence over the many crime you committed in your so called bedroom.
Slow but sure. Insansa shinya ubulanda. Overexcitement breeds sorrow
Bally..hh kolopa…kolopa..bonse kaofela ba mambala jail them if found guilty…pipo suffured under the previous regime…kolopa
How many people liked Kampyongo, just be honest, did you ever like him. Some people need to know how people perceived them because of how they carried themselves and how they acted.
Please address gassing. Cannot just be swept under the carpet