“BREAKING THE LAW DOES NOT AMOUNT TO SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE” -HH

“BREAKING THE LAW DOES NOT AMOUNT TO SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE”



By Sharon Siame



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says there will be no violation of national laws and the rights of others through digital technology.



President HICHILEMA says perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the existing laws and that does not amount to shrinking democratic space.



He has urged the youths and social media influencers to take keen interest in the artificial intelligence strategy that his Administration has developed for innovation, entrepreneurship and enhanced public service.



In a speech read on his behalf by Labour and Social Security Minister BRENDA TAMBATAMBA, President HICHILEMA said Government is committed to protecting the rights and liberties of everyone, including ensuring that the digital space is safe for everyone.



This was during commemoration of the 2024 Human Rights Day in Lusaka today.



And United Nations Resident Coordinator BEATRICE MUTALI urged Government to continue its efforts in maintaining peace and security.



Meanwhile, European Union Chargé d’Affairs PETRA GASPÁROVÁ noted that climate change puts additional pressure on human rights and that there is need to invest heavily in preserving the environment.



And Human Rights Commission Chairperson PAMELA SAMBO called for enhanced protection and promotion of human rights for persons with disabilities.



Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister SHEAL MULYATA said the Government appreciates the promotion of Human Rights as being the foundation of dignity, equality and justice in Zambia.



CREDIT:ZNBC Today