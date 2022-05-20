BREBNAR CHANGALA SAYS ZAMBIANS LOSING CONFIDENCE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

By Musonda Kalumba

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has charged that Zambians are slowly losing confidence in the fight against corruption due to events that have characterized the fight in the recent past.

And Mr. Changala says the route that the fight against corruption has taken will make it difficult for the country to win the fight.

Reacting to the court decision to discharge former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela’s case involving two counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and the courts decision to vacate the warrant of seizure of former Lusaka province minister bowman Lusambo’s house in Lusaka’s Chamba valley area which the ACC had recently seized among other cases Mr Changala says this shows how the fight against corruption is politicized and politically driven.

Mr. Changala tells Phoenix News that the cases being followed up now are cases that operatives at the ACC were aware of before the change of government, but did not act on them as there was lack of political will.

He says now that there is political will, the same individuals who could not fight the scourge then are the same people being used to fight, hence the failure to prosecute some cases.

Meanwhile, Golden Party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe is concerned with the loss of preliminary cases by the ACC in the courts of law.

Mr. Silavwe is urging the ACC to be professional in handling corruption cases devoid of personal emotions, vindictiveness and innuendos as the country risks losing millions of kwachas in counter lawsuits surpassing what the commission is pursuing if not handled properly.

