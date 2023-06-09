Brebner Changala Challenges President Hichilema To Address The High Unprofessionalism Levels In The Zambia Police

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHALLENGED TO ADDRESS THE HIGH UNPROFESSIONALISM LEVELS IN THE ZAMBIA POLICE

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has challenged president Hakainde Hichilema, being commander in chief of the armed forces to address the high levels of unprofessionalism being exhibited in the Zambia Police.

Reacting to the continued detention of former President, Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, Chris Zimba, which has raised concern among stakeholders, Mr. Changala says the arrest is unfortunate as there was no warn and caution statement recorded from the suspect in order to effect an official arrest.

Mr. Changala says the head of state should intervene especially that he has on several occasions emphasized that law enforcers should carryout investigations before making any arrest and a suspect taken to court within 48hrs, which the police have not followed.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala says the current happenings indicate a breakdown in the rule law and an abuse of state power by the police.

Today marks 12 days since Dr. Zimba was jointly charged and arrested with three others for being in possession of articles for terrorism and has been in detention since.

PHOENIX NEWS