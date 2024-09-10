Brebner Changala found with a case to answer for issuing seditious remarks and placed on his defence – Court

CHANGALA FOUND WITH A CASE TO ANSWER



September 10, 2024



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has found Civil Rights Activist BREBNER CHANGALA with a case to answer and subsequently put him on his defence.



This is in a matter where Mr. CHANGALA is facing one count of seditious practices.



When the matter came up for ruling, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate DAVIS CHIBWILI said he had found that the words allegedly uttered by the accused may be viewed as prima facie.



Magistrate CHIBWILI said he also found that the accusation that the government had a hand in criminal activities and possible terrorist acts against its own citizens have a seditious insinuation.



He added that words were found to have the effect of causing disaffection against the government.



Mr CHANGALA is alleged to have made the seditious utterances in May 2024 when he commented on the disappearance of Petauke Central Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA.



The defence have informed the court that the accused will take sworn evidence and intends to call four witnesses.



Magistrate CHIBWILI has since adjourned the matter to October 7, 2024 for commencement of defence.



ZNBC