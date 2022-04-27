MOVE BY POLICE TO REOPEN INVESTIGATIONS INTO GASSING INCIDENCES OPPOSED

By Michael Kaluba

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has opposed the announcement by the Zambia Police Command to reopen investigations into the gassings incidences that characterized the nation prior to elections instead suggesting that this would be done by an independent commission of inquiry.

Inspector General of police Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterized the country sometime in the past saying most cases called for further investigations as they were not logically concluded.

But Mr. Changala alleges that some Zambia Police officers were part of this alleged state sponsored terrorism targeted at one opposition political figure then and were used by the previous patriotic front-pf regime to fix people going as far as needless deaths and cannot be trusted to investigate themselves hence the need for an independent commission of inquiry into the matter.

Mr. Changala is of the view that while the new dawn government claims to be methodical in approach, this is a failing avenue of resolving contentious issues such as tribalism, gassing among others that need urgent attention and to provide answers to Zambians.

