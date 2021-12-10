

By Michael Kaluba

Human Rights activist Brebner Changala has lamented the lack of answers into the gassing and arson cases that previously affected most parts of Zambia.

Mr. Changala has since called on the government to ensure that investigations into the alleged arson attacks on public property and the gassing incidents are concluded, findings made public and perpetrators brought to book.

He tells Phoenix News that the lack of answers could be because these activities were state sponsored by the previous regime.

Mr. Changala says it is worrying that the same manpower and police system that failed to close the case and provide answers under the previous government, is still the one tasked to try and find the people behind these attacks.

He notes that the route taken by the Zambia Police command under the new dawn government to pursue old cases that were neglected for political reasons, must consider thoroughly interrogating the arson and gassing cases that Zambians remain agitated about.

Zambia last year experienced a gassing phenomenon where unknown people sprayed unknown substances in houses, schools and other facilities that quickly spread across the country leading to the death of over 50 people from mob attacks barely a few months after markets and public properties were torched by suspected arsonists.

