BRIAN HAPUNDA DITCHES PF … It’s morally challenging for me to remain in PF with Lungu as President

FORMER diplomat and Patriotic Front member Brian Hapunda has resigned from the party citing lack of political leadership and direction.

Hapunda who was Zambia’s former First Secretary for Political Administration in Brussels until the former ruling party was kicked out of power has since written to PF sectretary general about his decision to resign.

He said lack of effective leadership and clear political direction within the party and presence of two power faction has has resulted in disunity and a lack of cohesion.

Mr Hapunda said failure of the party to organise an elective convention and undertake a rebranding process following the loss of power to the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2021 elections is another reason that has led him to resign.

“This failure to adapt and rejuvenate has hindered the party’s ability to regain relevance and public trust.Insufficient intra-party democracy and a tendency to dismiss dissenting opinions. It is disheartening that expressing personal views contrary to the return of President Lungu to active politics is seen as rebellion rather than constructive critique,” he said.

The former diplomat further said given President Lungu’s confirmed return to active politics and subsequent return to lead the PF has also led to leave the former ruling party.

“Provided proper procedures are followed, I find it morally challenging to remain within a party whose course I had previously opposed. I hope that future PF leaders will give due consideration to diverse perspectives for the well-being of the party.

“I would like to express my appreciation to former President Lungu for the opportunity to serve him and the nation in the Foreign Service as a Diplomat. Furthermore, I extend my best wishes to the Patriotic Front Party for its future endeavors. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he said.

