Brian McKnight Criticized for Changing His Name Following the Birth of His Son

On Friday, McKnight took to his Instagram to welcome his new child to the world, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., and according to the singer, he legally changed his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. to ensure he’s a senior to his newborn baby, even though he’s already a senior to his oldest son Brian McKnight Jr. The elder McKnight also revealed he dropped a new project for his son that’s filled with bedtime lullabies.

“So proud to introduce our son BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him,” he wrote under an image of his newborn son. “JR. because I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy’s. My legal name is now BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR. ‘MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES’ the songs of a father to his namesake available now!”

“Sometimes a man gets tired of fighting. Men just want peace! Leave this man alone! @brianmcknight23 i see you bro,” wrote a fan. Another said, “I love this for you! Congratulations, sir! You deserve happiness.”

McKnight Jr. took to Instagram Saturday to respond to his father’s name change after a fan proposed he change his name to sever all ties to the 54-year-old. According to McKnight Jr., his father is experiencing self-hate and is mentally ill while adding he’ll welcome his new sibling “with open arms one day, once he realizes who his real family is.”

“I’m not ashamed of the name my ancestors had,” he replied. “I’ll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point.”

He added, “Legacy isn’t in the name. It’s in the character of the people. It will all be quite clear soon, just who’s on the right side of all this, because there’s no escaping what’s coming.”