Brian McKnight Slammed For Celebrating His Stepson With Moving Tribute As Biological Son Battles Cancer

Brian McKnight is coming under fire for this post.

Brian McKnight is facing backlash on social media for a pair of posts on his Instagram page from Friday. In one, he paid tribute to his stepson in honor of his birthday while in another, he discussed parenting for a new series he described as “Fatherhood Fridays.” In the episode, he didn’t mention his biological son, Niko, who is currently battling cancer.

“Trolling your biological children is childish especially at a time like this. You’re doing all that for an audience forgetting that GOD is the one truly watching,” one user commented on the birthday tribute.

In response to the “Fatherhood Friday” video, one fan posted: “What about your other biological children. Are you not proud of them? Where are they in this?” Others did come to his defense.

“Keep your head up B! Don’t listen to the haters!” one user wrote under the birthday tribute. “Your talent will always stand above the rest.” One more added: “He probably get more love from him then he do from his real son so that’s who he acknowledges. And I get it. Period. Celebrate those who celebrate you.”

McKnight previously denied the accusations of being a deadbeat father, instead suggesting that he and his current wife, Leilani, “jumped into action” when they learned of Niko’s battle with cancer. Speaking about the situation during an Instagram Q&A in April, the singer put the blame on his ex-wife, Julie. He argued she told him to stay away, to which she labeled him a “liar” in a statement to Page Six.