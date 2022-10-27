Brian MUNDUBILE and Mutotwe KAFWAYA have successfully submitted their applications to contest the PF Presidency

MUNDUBILE, KAFWAYA IN THE RING

Mporokoso Member of Parliament and Opposition Whip, Hon Brian MUNDUBILE and Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe KAFWAYA have today successfully submitted their applications to contest the PF Presidency.

Hon Mundubile handed in his application letter to contest the top job at 11:30hrs today at the PF secretariat where he was received by PF Acting Secretary General, Hon Nickson Chilangwa. Meanwhile Hon Kafwaya submitted his application via his representative, Mr Venny Kabamba.

The PF has set 28th October, 2022 as the deadline for receiving of application letters for those desiring to contest the Party’s top job.

More aspiring candidates are expected to apply for the top position before the deadline hits.

27 – 10 – 2022

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front