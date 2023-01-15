BRIAN MUNDUBILE SAYS CHANGING THE INITIAL CORE FUNCTION OF INDENI REFINERY UNSUSTAINABLE

Leader of opposition in parliament Brian Mundubile says there is no amount of modification that can make Indeni Refinery be more valuable if its initial core function is not maintained.

Last year, the Energy Regulation Board -ERB-approved a license for Indeni petroleum Refinery Company to become an oil marketing company to be trading as Indeni Energy Company limited.

But Mr Mundubile tells Phoenix News that in light of fluctuations of prices of petroleum products on the domestic and global market and the uncertainties in the overall energy sector, the government still has time to redeem Indeni and invest in modernizing its operations in order to bring down the cost of fuel in the country.

Further Mr. Mundubile argues that since allowing the company to operate as an energy company is not sustainable, the government should channel more resources towards Indeni as there is no alternative refinery at the moment.

PHOENIX NEWS