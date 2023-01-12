Brian Mundubile supports Nkombo’s call for UPND to focus on delivering, instead of blaming the PF

Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Mr. Brian Mundubile has expressed his agreement with Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo’s statement, in which he called on his colleagues in the United Party for National Development (UPND) to stop blaming the PF and instead focus on delivering on their promises to the people.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, praised Nkombo for his “truthful statement” and said that the Minister was “cut from a different cloth.” He added that the UPND had raised false hopes among Zambians during their campaign, giving the impression that they were ready to address the challenges facing the country immediately upon winning.

However, Mr. Mundubile stated that Zambians were now fatigued after learning that the UPND had instead focused on blaming the PF rather than delivering on their promises. He said, “Zambians did not expect them to get into office and start playing the blame game. They expected them to start delivering immediately.”

In a statement carried by the News Diggers newspaper on Wednesday, 11th January 2023, Nkombo had urged the New Dawn Government to stop the blame game and instead focus on fixing things. Mr. Mundubile expressed his agreement with Nkombo’s statement, saying “I wish to agree with Local Government Minister Honourable Gary Nkombo’s statement carried by the Wednesday edition of the News Diggers Newspaper and I agree with him in totality, despite the comment coming later than anticipated.”