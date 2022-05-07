BRIAN C SAMPA IS A FRUSTRATED SOUL WHO DOESN’T DESERVE TO CALLED A DOCTOR- JEROME NKONJELA

Firstly, a human being who does not respect people in leadership is an Aggro and does not deserve to be in the community where love, unity and respect dwells…

Secondly, A man who does not respect and who demean women in leadership is deranged and a menace to a nation like Zambia especially in new dawn government that preaches Gender equality and against GBV.

I begin to question the reasoning of “Dr Brian Sampa” who thinks only people who did health related programs can transform the health sector.

What a shallow and dumb reasoning coming from a so-called doctor.

Let Brian Sampa stop embarrassing our beloved and intelligent Doctors of our land because of his selfishness and cheap politics .

In the previous regime where Brian Sampa was a full functional RMO President, and Doctor Chitalu Chilufya was the Minister of Health and both of them made the Ministry of Health to be in a mess where it is NOW.

It is high time for everyone to help the Minister of Health who is working tirelessly to make sure that everything in the ministry comes back to normal even more BETTER.

We will not allow anyone to Bully our hardworking women in leadership who mean well for this country.

To change the face of the Ministry of Health is not only for the minister alone, but for all of us to hold hands and work together.

