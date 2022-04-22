Florida police department, has arrested a newly wedded bride and her caterer for allegedly mixing cannabis inside her wedding food.

The arrests came some two months after officials were called to the wedding to assist guests who said they felt as though they had been drugged.

Danya Svoboda and caterer Joycelyn Bryan face charges of tampering, negligence and delivery of marijuana.

Officials made the arrests after testing food and drinks from the party.

The wedding occurred on 19 February in the city of Longwood, in central Florida.

Responding deputies wrote in their incident report that several of the 50 guests present reported “feeling weird,” after eating meatballs, Caesar salad, tortellini, and “bread with an olive oil and herb dip”.

Guests were complaining of stomach pains and vomiting. Several were transported to hospital for treatment.

One guest told officers he “felt tingly, his heart started to race, and [he] was having crazy thoughts,” according to a police affidavit.

Another guest thought her son-in-law had died and that her family was keeping information from her. She was taken to hospital where she became “loud and unruly and had to be given something to calm down,” police say.

According to officials, Mrs Svoboda was asked by police at the scene whether she had allowed for drugs to be put into guests food, and denied it.

One guest, Miranda Cady, said she witnessed a member of the catering staff adding “a green substance” to a dish that would later contain olive oil.