Bride’s Relative Steals Dowry In Kano

A bride’s relative who was designated to give out her hand in marriage (Waliyyi) was accused of stealing her dowry just before the wedding in Kurna, Dala Local Government Area in Kano State, Daily Trust reports on Wednesday.

‘Waliyyi’ is a man who represents the bride in marriage negotiations.

A resident, Sunusi Dan Mamman, said that after a long wait for the wedding to take place as the dowry had not been found, the people resolved to search everyone in the vicinity.

Mamman said that the dowry was found in the pocket of the ‘Waliyyi’, who claimed that he had no idea how the money got into his pocket.

He said, “During the search, the money was found inside the pocket of the Waliyyi. who said he didn’t know how they got into his pocket.

“On getting the money, the ‘Waliyyi’ was chased out of the mosque as he could not stand for the bride as her representative. His younger brother was assigned to stand for her and the wedding went on.”