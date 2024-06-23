Bride’s wedding gown catches fire by fancy candles as she walked up the aisle with her groom

A bride’s wedding gown caught fire from fancy candles during the wedding reception as she walked up the aisle with her groom.

A wedding artist tasked with painting the couple published an online video of the incident.

“POV: You’re live painting a wedding when suddenly the bride and guests catch fire,” Bailey, an L.A. wedding artist and content developer, wrote as his caption.

The video shows the newlyweds walking up the aisle, decorated with fancy candles, as loved ones congratulate them on their marriage.

“I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING,” Bailey said in the caption of the viral video.

“I was recording for content to go with the painting timelapse when this happened,” she added. “I actually dropped my phone and ran to get a bucket of water.”