BRIGHT KAUSENI MUTETI DIES

Bright Kauseni Muteti , a seasoned master guide of Thorn Park Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has died.

Bright died today at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) around 06:00 hours.

According to sources, Bright has been sick for a while now and was hospitalized after being diagnosed with a lung condition

Before ascending to conference Youth President he served as

1. Region B Chairman(CZC)

2. CZC Secretary.

3. And finally Bright saved as Youth President under Central Zambia Conference ( CZC).

He did the Ndalisungula album.