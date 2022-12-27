BRIGHT KAUSENI MUTETI DIES
Bright Kauseni Muteti , a seasoned master guide of Thorn Park Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has died.
Bright died today at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) around 06:00 hours.
According to sources, Bright has been sick for a while now and was hospitalized after being diagnosed with a lung condition
Before ascending to conference Youth President he served as
1. Region B Chairman(CZC)
2. CZC Secretary.
3. And finally Bright saved as Youth President under Central Zambia Conference ( CZC).
He did the Ndalisungula album.