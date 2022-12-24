Bring back our charcoal or we go back to the village, thief warned

Two charcoal sellers in Nakonde district have vowed to take it ‘spiritual’ if the thief fails to return the stolen bags of charcoal.

“If he’s listening, let him give us back our charcoal or we will pick up the small pies of charcoal left on the ground and take them to the village, we know what to do with the pieces,” Movis Silavwe has told Chete FM News.

This morning, Movis Silavwe and Sydney Simwanza were tricked by a man whom they say claimed to be a council worker.

Mr Silavwe says the man told them to escort him to the police station to withdraw money at a mobile money booth.

The duo believed because the conman showed them keys to the former Nakonde Council pay-point office.

He says the thief was ahead of them on the way to the police on a motorbike as they cycled behind but reportedly turned around to pick up four bags.

Each bag was initially costing K75 before negotiating to K70.

Mr Silavwe has not said when exactly they intend to carryout the plan and how they’ll do it when they go back to Lyuchi Village.-Chete FM