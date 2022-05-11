Bring HH to this court, Nakacinda tells magistrate

Raphael Nakacinda, a customs clearing agent by profession who should have been helping farmers of Bweengwa and other parts of Zambia export ducks, village chickens and goats to Congo DR through Kasumbalesa border, yesterday threw the Zambian legal fraternity into shock and disarray after he demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema be dragged before court for the offence of contempt of court.

Appearng before magistrate Jenipher Bwalya, Nakacinda, who served as Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection minister in the Edgar Lungu PF government, was before the court for trial in his defamation of the President case, arising from his statement that President Hichilema was holding dark corner meetings with judges at Community House.

However, Nakacinda asked magistrate Bwalya not to deal with his alleged criminal falsehood but instead deal with the victim of his alleged defamatory statement, President Hichilema, over his commenting on the case during a press briefing that “Nakacinda should pay” for his lies.

Meanwhile, the court is yet to decide whether or not to agree with Nakacinda and drag the Head of State to the subordinate court, despite his immunity.

Kalemba