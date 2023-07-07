BRITISH ENVOY SAYS ZAMBIA’S CIVIC SPACE HAS NOT DWINDLED

By Lukundo Nankamba

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says Zambia’s civic space has not shrunk because citizens have continued to enjoy renewed democracy through progressive laws under the new dawn administration.

Reacting to assertions by some sections of society that Zambia’s civic space is shrinking due to intimidation by those in power, harassment, and attacks among others, Mr Woolley argues that if there are claims of corruption, law enforcers must be free to conduct investigations regardless of any political persuasion of the alleged defenders because it promotes democracy.

He notes that the civic and political space that Zambians possess under the constitution is a hard-won product of anti-colonial struggle, which the country continues to enjoy and cannot be threatened.

In an interview, Mr. Woolley adds that if there are any cases that need law enforcers to investigate which are of national concern, it should not be taken as harassment but restoration of order.

PHOENIX NEWS