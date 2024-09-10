BRITISH FIRMS TO INJECT US$ 2.5 BILLION IN ZAMBIA



Various private British firms are expected to invest US$2.5 billion into different sectors of Zambia’s economy.



And the British Government is also planning to invest US$500 million in several projects in Zambia.



ZANIS reports that Acting British High Commissioner to Zambia, Sam Waldock said the investments will be under the Green Growth Compact agreement between Zambia and the United Kingdom.



Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Waldock said the investments will cover a wide range of sectors including mining and agriculture.



He said the agreement targets to create employment and prosperity for the Zambian people.



Mr Waldock reiterated that the UK Government values its partnership with Zambia.



The British envoy who described Zambia as a true friend of the United Kingdom, stated that the investments will bring development to Zambia.



In 2021, the UK and Zambia signed a landmark partnership to drive sustainable economic growth.